Month of the Military Child: Wheeler/McClain siblings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — April is the Month of the Military Child!
Every weeknight, KSLA News 12 has been recognizing children in military families throughout the ArkLaTex.
On Thursday, April 30, we celebrate the Wheeler and McClain siblings.
Mallory Mcclain is a 17-year-old who is in a senior at Airline High in Bossier City.
Her brother Matthew is 15 years old a freshman at the same school.
Alexzander McClain, 13, is in the eighth grade at Cope Middle School in Bossier City.
The Wheelers are 11-year-old Rebecca and 10-year-old Hunter, They are in the fifth and fourth grades, respectively, at Stockwell Elementary School in Bossier City.
