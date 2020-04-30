Mixed reactions to AG Landry’s request to open La. churches

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is against Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request to fully re-open churches and other houses of worship in the state. The current stay-at-home order limits public gatherings to 10 people, which includes church services.
AG Landry sent a letter to Gov. Edwards, asking to lift this restriction.
“I did get letter from Attorney General Landry and I am always interested in loosening restrictions on churches but will do so in a way that doesn’t make things worse,” Gov. Edwards says. “I share Attorney General Landry’s concerns about getting back to normal but these are the measures we’re going to take and should take to help churches and get economy back open.”
There were mixed reactions in favor and against AG Landry’s request. Many people are concerned about re-opening too soon and another wave of the virus.
“It’s too early to start having everything go back to normal,” said Jeffrey Griffin. “People need to just stay at home until this virus is fully contained and then get back to normal.”
Other people are ready for things to get back to normal.
“How long can we wait when most of us are healthy,” said Susan Harris.
Some church leaders are also against AG Landry’s request, especially because of the impact the virus has on the African-American community.
“I’m against it, particularly as African-Americans have been tremendously impacted by this,"Pastor Thereon Jackson says. “This is out of the Attorney General’s wheelhouse and should be left to public health experts.”
Gov. Edwards has extended the Stay-At-Home order through Friday, May 15.
