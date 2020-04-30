The mental health of medical workers: Keeping our heroes safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s an issue that’s now starting to garner national attention, due to a tragic set of circumstances.
Dr. Lorna Breen, the emergency room medical director at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, took her own life on Sunday, after fighting the coronavirus pandemic, her family told the New York Times.
She was 49.
Medical professionals from all walks of life were suddenly thrust into fighting a historic, global pandemic. The volatility of the novel coronavirus, the people whose health suddenly deteriorated and the lack of a consistent treatment gripped the medical community.
They are expected to continue to deftly carry out their life-saving responsibilities, while also acknowledging that they, too, are placing their lives on the line.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty, there’s a lot of anxiety, this can take a toll on a lot of people - especially those that are on the front lines,” said Dr. Jason Broussard, a psychiatrist with Willis Knighton Health System. “This isn’t something they ever expected having to witness...seeing more death than they ever have before.”
Broussard said there is a general stigma associated with seeking help for mental health. He added that stigma is even more prevalent for those we turn to for health care.
“The healers are not expected to get sick,” he added.
Accountability is key. Broussard emphasized there are signs someone working in a hospital may be suffering silently.
“Any changes in their personality, becoming more withdrawn, maybe someone that loses their sense of humor,” he added. “Becoming more irritable, grouchy.”
So, what are ways a medical worker can stay on top of their mental health? Broussard said talking and being honest with how you feel is a healthy start.
“Reaching out someway, whether through a phone call, text or video...letting them know how you’re doing and what’s going on,” he explained. "Exercise, eat well, get good sleep and avoid unhealthy habits like drinking alcohol or using drugs.”
There are resources available right now if you need help. People are ready to listen and you are not alone.
Willis Knighton offers no cost counseling for employees.
He also added calling the ‘Keeping Calm Through COVID Hotline,’ which is open 24/7.
That number is (866) 310-7977.
The 'National Suicide Hotline,’ also available 24/7, is (800) 273-8255.
