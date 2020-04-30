Man shot in his lower abdomen, rushed to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man has been rushed to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
Police were summoned to Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood at 9:20 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The 27-year-old told investigators that that he ran to a porch in the 1400 block of Clay Street after someone walked up and shot him nearby.
The extent of the victim’s wound is not immediately known, but police Cpl. Marcus Hines said it did not appear to be life-threatening.
Nor have authorities released any information about a possible suspect or motive.
Police still have 11 units, down from at least 13 earlier, on the scene between North Western and North Allen avenues, dispatch records show.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
