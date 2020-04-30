Man accused of raping young girl over the past 5 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An ArkLaTex man is accused of repeatedly raping a young girl over the past five years and since she was a toddler.
Oscar Abraham Gonzalez remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where the 19-year-old Haughton man was booked at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of first-degree rape, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.
His bond has been set at $100,000.
The investigation that led to Gonzalez’s arrest began when the girl’s family reported that she had been sexually assaulted.
Authorities say they found Gonzalez on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Kings Highway in Shreveport. He was taken to the sheriff’s criminal investigations division, where he was questioned about the allegations.
During that interview, investigators learned that the assaults took place over the past five years, beginning when the girl was 2 years old.
