Man accused of raping young girl over the past 5 years

The assaults began when the child was 2 years old, authorities say

BOOKED: Oscar Abraham Gonzalez, 19, of Haughton, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 3:18 p.m. April 29 on a charge of first-degree rape, booking records show. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen | April 30, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 3:08 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An ArkLaTex man is accused of repeatedly raping a young girl over the past five years and since she was a toddler.

Oscar Abraham Gonzalez remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where the 19-year-old Haughton man was booked at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of first-degree rape, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

The investigation that led to Gonzalez’s arrest began when the girl’s family reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

Authorities say they found Gonzalez on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Kings Highway in Shreveport. He was taken to the sheriff’s criminal investigations division, where he was questioned about the allegations.

During that interview, investigators learned that the assaults took place over the past five years, beginning when the girl was 2 years old.

