Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas OKs restaurants to resume dine-in service May 11
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas will allow restaurants to reopen their dining rooms May 11 on a limited basis as the state begins lifting restrictions on businesses imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday said restaurants will be allowed to reopen but will be limited to 33% capacity and will face other restrictions. Restaurants have been limited to carryout, curbside and delivery since March 20. The announcement is the first in a series of decisions Hutchinson plans this week on whether businesses closed because of the virus can reopen.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-EVICTIONS
Arkansas bans evictions on properties covered by government
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ high court recently ruled that evictions for nonpayment at rental properties covered by the federal government are prohibited in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas Supreme Court’s Tuesday decision bans evictions at properties backed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act until July 25. The ban also includes federally subsidized housing, rural voucher-program housing and housing financed through federally backed mortgages. The CARES Act covers about 28% of renters nationally, according to the Congressional Research Service. About one-third of Arkansans rent property.
AP-US-MISSOURI-BOAT-ACCIDENT
Coast Guard, Ripley Entertainment criticized in boat crash
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — National federal safety regulators say actions by the owners of a tourist boat that sank in Missouri in 2018 and the U.S. Coast Guard contributed to the tragedy that killed 17 people. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday if the Coast Guard had followed recommendations for fixing small passenger boats that it has pushed for 18 years, the duck boat likely would not have sunk. The Coast Guard said last week it will recommend that canopies and side curtains be removed from amphibious tour vehicles known as stretch duck boats like the one that sank at Table Rock Lake.
MIDWEST FLOODING-BACK TO NATURE
Battered by floods, U.S. river communities try new remedies
ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — Some communities in the U.S. heartland are taking a more natural approach to preventing the kinds of floods that have devastated the region in recent years. For more than a century, flood control has relied mostly on man-made structures such as levees and walls to keep rivers in place. As climate change brings more extreme weather, the new idea is to let rivers behave more naturally. It means keeping some waterfront areas vacant or using them as parkland so no great harm is done when the rivers overflow. In rural areas, officials are considering moving levees farther back to give rivers more room to roam.
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING-ARKANSAS
2 killed, including child, in drive-by shooting in Arkansas
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say a drive-by shooting killed a 4-year-old girl and a man. The shooting happened Sunday night at a home in Pine Bluff, which is about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock. Pine Bluff police say another man was shot and wounded, and he's in serious condition at a hospital. Police say no arrests have been made in the shootings and there was no suspect information as of Monday morning. Police say the deaths are the 7th and 8th homicides of the year in Pine Bluff.
INFANT DIES-CHARGES
Arkansas woman pleads not guilty in daughter's death
TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A southwest Arkansas woman has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a minor charges in the death of her 7-month-old daughter and neglect of her 7-month-old son. The Texarkana Gazette reports 24-year-old Crystal Morrow of Fouke entered the plea Tuesday in Miller County Circuit Court. Court records show Morrow's 19-year-old husband, Dustin Harley faces the same charges and has requested a mental examination. The two are charged in the September death of Kimberly Harley and neglect of the girl's twin brother.