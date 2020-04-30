Gov. Abbott on alcohol to-go sales in Texas: ’We may just let this keep on going forever’

(KLTV) - As restaurants across the state of Texas begin to reopen in a limited capacity on Friday, those that offer alcohol-to-go will be allowed to continue those sales, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC).
TABC confirmed that expanded to-go and delivery options, including alcohol to-go, will be able to continue even after businesses started reopening May 1.
Governor Greg Abbott even hinted on Twitter that legislators may take it one step further.
Gov. Abbott tweeted, “Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1. From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever.”
The governor announced he would allow the statewide stay-at-home order due to COVID-19 to expire on Thursday, April 30, paving the way for retail stores and businesses to reopen their doors at 25-percent capacity.
If phase one is a success, Abbott said phase two could start as early as May 18, allowing for other types of businesses like barbershops, salons, and gyms to reopen. The capacity allowed could also be increased to 50 percent.
