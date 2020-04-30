Diocese lifts suspension of liturgies, still adhering to 10-person limit

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Diocese of Lake Charles announced churches may reopen on Friday, May 1, issuing guidelines for pastors on how to prepare and follow the Governor’s order.
Bishop Glen John Provost said pastors may use their discretion on reopening while respecting the governor’s current guidelines such as the number of people allowed in the building and requiring social distancing.
The Bishop prepared a document detailing the steps pastors must take in reopening churches, which includes a limit of 10 people gathering and disinfecting the church after each liturgy.
“In preparation for this gradual process of reopening, pastors should determine, with the assistance of the local fire marshal, an accurate maximum occupancy of their respective churches,” Provost said. “Your pastors are asked to implement these directives, and I request your kind cooperation.”
Gov. Edwards extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15.
The Bishop said he’s lifting the suspension on public liturgies based on the “indication state officials hope to allow gatherings of 25% of a building’s maximum occupancy."
Here is the Bishop’s full statement:
My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
“I rejoiced when they said to me, ‘Let us go to the house of the Lord.’” (Psalm 122:1)
Effective May 1, 2020, I am lifting the suspension on public liturgies in the Diocese of Lake Charles. The faithful are hungry for the Eucharist.
Pastors may use their discretion while respecting current guidelines regarding the number and manner of attendance (i.e. 10-person limit and social distancing) to ensure that the faithful have access to the Eucharist. Our liturgical tradition puts many options at our disposal.
As we all know, the COVID-19 virus remains a menace to the public’s health. However, the State Government has indicated that, in the event of continued improvements, there will be a gradual loosening of restrictions on social gatherings. At that time, State officials hope to allow gatherings of 25% of a building’s maximum occupancy. In view of this possibility and the lifting of the suspension on public liturgies, I am issuing a Directive attached to this pastoral letter. This document details what steps pastors must take in reopening churches. In preparation for this gradual process of reopening, pastors should determine, with the assistance of the local fire marshal, an accurate maximum occupancy of their respective churches. Your pastors are asked to implement these directives, and I request your kind cooperation.
On Friday, May 1, 2020, a day dedicated to St. Joseph the Worker, I will consecrate the Diocese of Lake Charles to Mary, Mother of the Church, joining Archbishop Jos Gomez, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, who will lead the nation in this same consecration.
Let our prayers remain intense for an end to this pandemic and for those infected with the virus. O Lord, grant the deceased rest and eternal peace. May Our Lady Star of the Sea, continue to pray for our safety and health, as I remain always in prayer for you and devotedly yours in our Lord.
