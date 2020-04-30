Diocese lifts suspension of liturgies, still adhering to 10-person limit

As we all know, the COVID-19 virus remains a menace to the public’s health. However, the State Government has indicated that, in the event of continued improvements, there will be a gradual loosening of restrictions on social gatherings. At that time, State officials hope to allow gatherings of 25% of a building’s maximum occupancy. In view of this possibility and the lifting of the suspension on public liturgies, I am issuing a Directive attached to this pastoral letter. This document details what steps pastors must take in reopening churches. In preparation for this gradual process of reopening, pastors should determine, with the assistance of the local fire marshal, an accurate maximum occupancy of their respective churches. Your pastors are asked to implement these directives, and I request your kind cooperation.