CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD searching for shoplifting suspect
By Alex Onken | April 30, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 9:08 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know this woman?

Shreveport police were called on March 13 to the Walmart in the 1600 block of E. Bert Kouns regarding a female shoplifter.

The incident was caught on tape, and police have issued a photo of the woman responsible.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-042453 with your tip.

