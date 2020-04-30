CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD searching for shoplifting suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know this woman?
Shreveport police were called on March 13 to the Walmart in the 1600 block of E. Bert Kouns regarding a female shoplifter.
The incident was caught on tape, and police have issued a photo of the woman responsible.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.
Please provide CAD # 20-042453 with your tip.
