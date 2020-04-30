AG Landry calls for Gov. Edwards to open La. churches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling for churches and other houses of worship to be allowed to reopen without limits on the number of people attending.
The current coronavirus “stay-at-home” order by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards prohibits gatherings of more than ten people, including inside churches.
“I believe many faith-based congregations will begin to meet with or without guidance,” Landry said. “We are better served by taking a proactive approach by publishing reopening guidelines that take a phased approach to services restarting. Without guidance on best practices in place, this could be disastrous.”
Landry said he believes at-risk individuals and those with symptoms of illness should continue to stay home.
