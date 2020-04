Two tornadoes touched down in McCurtain County Tuesday night

“THE TORNADO BEGAN IN A HEAVILY WOODED AREA ALONG UNION VALLEY RD, SNAPPING AND UPROOTING NUMEROUS TREES. IT MOVED SOUTH- SOUTHEAST, TOSSING TWO BARGES OVER 100 YARDS AND LIFTING A LARGE PORTION OF THE ROOF DECK OF A HOME, CAUSING IT TO COLLAPSE. IT CONTINUED ALONG ITS PATH, COMPLETELY DESTROYING A SINGLE-WIDE MANUFACTURED HOME. THE BASE FRAME OF THE HOME WAS TWISTED AND TOSSED 100 YDS TO THE EAST. FURTHER TO THE SOUTH, ANOTHER HOME SUSTAINED SIGNIFICANT ROOF AND STRUCTURAL DAMAGE WHEN LARGE GAS TANKS WERE TOSSED INTO IT. THE TORNADO SNAPPED NUMEROUS TREES ALONG CASCADE CREEK RD. AND ALONG WYR 20000 RD, AS WELL AS REMOVING ROOFING MATERIAL FROM ANOTHER HOME ON UNION VALLEY RD. BEFORE LIFTING.”