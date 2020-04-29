Storms clear out, sunshine moves in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After seeing the line of severe thunderstorms move through during the overnight hours, generating some reports of wind damage, we are tracking rapidly improving weather across the ArkLaTex this morning. Later this morning sunshine will quickly move in and the beautiful weather will then stick around for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be very much on the comfortable today and tomorrow, but later this week and through the weekend temperatures will be heating up across the region. By the time we get to early next week temperatures across the ArkLaTex will be around the 90 degree mark. Also, while we have seen a very active weather over the pattern the past 3 weeks things will be calming down for at least the next week.
So as all you essential workers are heading out the door this morning whatever rain and thunderstorms we are seeing this morning will be quickly clearing out of the ArkLaTex by 8 AM at the latest. By the middle of the day sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex and it really should be a beautiful afternoon for the viewing area. Expect highs today to be in the mid to upper 70s around the region.
As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking beautiful weather along with temperatures that will be slowly heating up across the ArkLaTex. By Friday we should see your high temperatures return to the low 80s, and as we go through the weekend temperatures will be getting into the mid and upper 80s across the ArkLaTex. Expect either partly cloudy skies now through the rest of the weekend.
As we look ahead to next week an overall tranquil pattern will dominate the region. The only marginal chances we have for rain will be on Monday and next Tuesday, and even then those rain chances are relatively low right now. The growing story will be our high temperatures and how we will be approaching the 90 degree mark by the beginning of next week.
So while we have seen a very active pattern over the past three weeks, a much sunnier pattern is taking over for the foreseeable future. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.