Storms clear out, sunshine moves in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After seeing the line of severe thunderstorms move through during the overnight hours, generating some reports of wind damage, we are tracking rapidly improving weather across the ArkLaTex this morning. Later this morning sunshine will quickly move in and the beautiful weather will then stick around for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be very much on the comfortable today and tomorrow, but later this week and through the weekend temperatures will be heating up across the region. By the time we get to early next week temperatures across the ArkLaTex will be around the 90 degree mark. Also, while we have seen a very active weather over the pattern the past 3 weeks things will be calming down for at least the next week.