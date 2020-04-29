Storms blow roof off SE OK home, woman injured

By Alex Onken | April 29, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 7:58 AM

EAGLETOWN, Ok. (KSLA) - A woman is recovering after officials in McCurtain County, Oklahoma say she was injured during last night’s storms.

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy says a woman was rushed to the hospital after winds blew part of her roof off her home.

The home's ceiling collapsed on top of her.

Eagletown firefighters helped rescue her.

No word on the extent of her injuries.

Sheriff Clardy added that powerlines and some trees are down across the county.

