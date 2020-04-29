Several people wanted in connection to Natchitoches shooting; 2 others charged

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is looking for several people in connection to a drive-by shooting that took place on Sunday, April 26.
Officers are searching for Deangelo Brimsley, 21 on a charge of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting.
Brimsley is considered armed and dangerous.
Officers were called on Sunday at 7 p.m. regarding gunfire in the 800 block of July Street.
When officers got on the scene, they were told that two vehicles began to exchange fire with several people in front of a home.
After a search, officers were able to find the two vehicles involved in the incident parked on Jordan Street.
Donnie Mitchell, 26 and Damarrius Manning, 25, the occupants of the two vehicles were charged with aggravated assault by drive-by shooting. Police are also searching for a 17-year-old suspect and the others that were outside of the house on July Street.
Anyone with any information regarding Deangelo Brimsley’s whereabouts or others involved are urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or call Det. Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3858.
You may also provide tips that will be anonymous via TipSubmit. Send the tip by using your smartphones (download the free application) or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message. You can also submit a Web Tip from our Police Protection page.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.