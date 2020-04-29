Results of COVID-19 clinical trials may be months away

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Northwest Louisiana has been at the forefront of clinical trials for potential COVID-19 treatments.
But how soon can we expect to see results from these trials?
One local doctor says it could be months before healthcare professionals know what works against the virus and what doesn’t.
“It’s going to take us a while to really figure that out exactly how to treat this because we are doing it on the fly,” said Dr. Keith Scott, of LSU Health Shreveport. “That’s not the best way to do medicine, on the fly, but that’s what we are stuck with with this pandemic.
"So we are throwing the kitchen sink at everybody and hoping that they get better because these patients get horribly, horribly sick really fast.”
Dr. Scott is one of the principal research investigators for LSU Health Shreveport’S COVID research team. They are heading several clinical trials, including inhaled nitric oxide, which helps patients breathe by improving blood and oxygen flow into the lungs. Dr. Scott says this treatment could potentially kill the virus as well.
“Another trial we have an inhaled drug that seems to block where the virus attaches to the cell," he explained. "I think we are starting that next week; we are just waiting for the drug to get here. That’s for the patients who aren’t as sick.”
Researchers also are looking at patients who have recovered and how the body reacts to COVID-19 and the potential treatments for the virus, Dr. Scott said.
They have been seeing changes in some of their sickest COVID-19 patients who are undergoing the convalescent plasma therapy, one of the more known trial treatments, he said.
But, Dr. Scott added, they also are giving them a multitude of things to fight the virus.
“We’re giving them plasma, we’re doing plasma exchanges, we’re giving them other kinds of medication that kind of calm down the immune system. So it may turn out that it’s 1+1+1 is what needs to happen, that you may not need one of these things but all of these things.”
More places are conducting plasma therapy, Dr. Scott said, but they need more people to undergo the treatment before knowing definite results.
Antibody testing is more available than ever; and so recovered patients who can donate. But Dr. Scott said results take time. It most likely will be in the fall or winter before they can say what worked against COVID-19, he added.
“Like all these things, we have to test it. We can’t just give something blindly and say it makes sense when there is a lot of things in the past we thought made sense and turned out to be harmful. So we just have to make sure there is no harm.”
