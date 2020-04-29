Month of the Military Child: Drew Millen

HAMPTON, Va. (KSLA) -April is the Month of the Military Child!
On Wednesday, April 29, we celebrate Drew Millen.
Drew is nine-years-old and is in the 4th grade at Tabb Elementary School in Hampton, Virginia. He was born in Shreveport while his father was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base.
Drew’s father currently serves in the Air Force and is on deployment in South Korea right now.
Every weeknight on KSLA News 12 at 5, we are recognizing children who come from military families here in the ArkLaTex.
Our last military child will be honored Thursday, April 29.
