Gorgeous weather for the next several days

(KSLA) - The weather for the next few days will be nice and perfect! There will not be any rain and the sun will be shining!
This evening, the clouds will be gone, so there will not be any rain. There will be some warm temperatures in the 60s. So it should be rather comfy.
Tonight, there will not be any clouds around and it will be dry with no rain. Temperatures will cool down to the lower 50s. Some areas might reach the upper 40s. So it may be a little cool.
Thursday and Friday will be great! There will not be any rain around with barely any clouds! There should be abundant sunshine as temperatures gradually warm back up. Thursday will top out in the upper 70s, while Friday reaches the lower to mid 80s. It will be great weather to end the week.
This weekend will also be great. It may be about perfect, honestly! I have taken out the rain chance for Saturday and Sunday! There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will be warm though. It should warm up to the mid to upper 80s. Some areas may see 90 degrees in the afternoon!
Even next week on Monday and Tuesday, there is no significant rain chance. I have it only up to 20% Tuesday. There are indications of more rain Tuesday night with an associated cold front. It is still a long way out, but we will be watching it closely. As of now, the rain looks to hold off during the day, and the severe threat will be minimal. Temperatures will also be quite warm hanging in the upper 80s.
Have a great rest of the week!
