Facebook group connects medical professionals with RVs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Many medical professionals throughout the country are working hard to keep patients with COVID-19 safe during the pandemic.
But once they leave work, many of those who are working on the front line in this coronavirus fight are sleeping in separate rooms at their homes. Some even are staying in hotels.
Why? To protect their families from the virus.
But a Facebook group has found a way to help.
And among those who’ve benefited is Jay Aro. The ER family medicine resident has been living in an RV the past month.
“It happened to arrive on my birthday. And so on my birthday, I got to move out of my house and move into my front driveway."
Working in a hospital with COVID-19 patients forced Aro and his wife, Ann, to sit down and think about how they could keep their entire family safe.
“I got on the computer and had seen an RV4MDs Facebook group," she said. “And I brought the idea up to my husband. And he said OK, let’s see if this is even possible.”
RVs4MDs gives medical professionals like Aro the opportunity to find an RV to stay in during the pandemic.
And it’s free.
“My mom actually gave me the idea to make a post and see if anyone would be interested in letting me rent an RV from them," RVs4MDs founder Emily Phillips said.
She started the group after she too was looking for an RV for her husband, who works as an ER physician.
Over the past couple weeks, RVs4MDs has grown and helped more than 1,100 families across the world receive free RVs.
“I feel like it helps relieve their anxiety and frustration of not knowing if they are bringing it home to their kids," Phillips said. "It’s really a relief to know that we were able to do something that helped.”
Aro’s wife, Ann, says having the RV allows her husband to still be a part of their family.
'We’re able to have dinner outside together. So there’s a way that we found that we can be connected during this time."
While it’s not the ideal situation, Aro said he knows it’s the best solution at the moment.
“It’s to protect my family, and we’ll move on from this."
On a related note, Shreveport ordinances prohibit residents from having RVs or living in them on their property.
But police said they will be issuing no citations for anyone who has an RV on their property until City Council members make a decision on the issue. Their next meeting is May 12.
Medical professionals looking for an RV can connect with the Facebook group RVs4MDs by clicking here.
You also can fill out this form if you are an RV owner who can help or if you’re a medical professional seeking help.
