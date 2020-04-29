Bossier Parish teacher sends handwritten notes to Legacy Elementary’s 831 students

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Legacy Elementary is ominously quiet.
The school’s flags whip in the wind near the front entrance, the parking lots are concrete deserts and the doors are locked.
The circumstances are surreal.
But Allison Quinlan, an elementary art teacher at Legacy, is making sure her students remember just how much they are missed — even in isolation.
“We’ve learned we can’t control it [coronavirus situation], but we can control how we react to it. I just wanted to let them know we’re still here, we’re still connected.”
Once schools throughout Louisiana and the rest of the country were shuttered, Allison knew she had to do something — anything — to keep her students feeling connected to the classroom.
“It’s just part of who I am.”
Allison, without thought, wrote a handwritten note to Legacy Elementary’s 831 students.
“It took me about two weeks to get them mailed. I ordered the stationary in bulk and started class by class, grade by grade until I got it done.”
What is certainly a daunting task for many of us, Allison says this labor of love was just as rewarding and therapeutic for her as it was her students.
“You would think it would get monotonous. It truly was so good for me. As I wrote them, I laughed and I smiled.”
Her students returned the favor, letting Allison know just how much she also is missed. She received a number of sweet letters, also handwritten, from her pupils.
“I just want them to know we care, we’re there and we’re not going anywhere,” Allison said. “It’s truly from the heart.”
In an unnerving time of uncertainty, something as small as receiving a card from a teacher reminds us that everything is going to be just fine.
