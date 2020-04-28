Texas to lift travel restrictions from Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mandatory self-quarantine order for travelers from Louisiana to Texas will be lifted on Friday, May 1.
According to an executive order signed on Monday by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, those travelers from the City of New Orleans or the State of Louisiana will no longer need to quarantine upon entering the state.
Checkpoints have been in place since April 5.
Abbott’s order Monday will also immediately terminate any current quarantines for those who had traveled from Louisiana to Texas.
Read Gov. Abbott’s full order:
“NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, by virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, do hereby order the following on a statewide basis effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020: Executive Order GA-l2 is hereby rescinded and terminated in its entirety. Executive Order GA-il and the March 29, 2020 proclamation are hereby rescinded and terminated to the extent applicable to travelers from the City of New Orleans or the State of Louisiana. Any mandatory self-quarantine already in effect as a result of these executive orders, to the extent applicable to travelers from the City of New Orleans or the State of Louisiana, is terminated immediately as of the effective date of this executive order.”
According to KHOU, travelers from states such as California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Washington, and cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Miami will still be subject to a mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days from the time they enter Texas.
The order did not explicitly mention the end of checkpoints along the Texas and Louisiana border.
