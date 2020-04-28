Strong storms tonight, then quiet and warm weather to end the week

(KSLA) - A moderate risk (4 out of 5) for severe weather has been issued for parts of the ArklaTex this evening. There will be a line of storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado.
This evening, a developing line of storms will begin moving toward the ArkLaTex. Storms are expected to sweep across the area into the overnight hours. Most of the rain will begin after sundown. Damaging wind gusts are the most likely severe weather threat, but some large hail could also occur. The risk of tornadoes appears low at this time. It would be a good idea to stay indoors this evening.
Even with the low tornado risk, it will still be a dangerous situation tonight. The ground is very saturated from all the recent rains. Then, with the strong winds expected tonight, that could knock down a few trees. They could fall on your home, or on power lines. So, it is important to not let your guard down. A good source to have is the KSLA First Alert Weather App because we will provide detailed information on storms and you can track any storms from your location.
Tonight, the rain will continue until around 5 or 6 in the morning. More severe storms will be likely. Damaging winds, and hail will be the greater threats, and not so much of a tornado threat. Storms will move away from the ArkLaTex as we approach sunrise. I have the rain chances up to 100% for tonight.
Wednesday will start off a little cloudy with maybe a small lingering shower or two. The rain will quickly come to an end, while the clouds slowly move away. It will become a nice day. In the afternoon, there could be a few clouds, but the sun will be peeking through at times. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s.
Thursday and Friday will be great! There will not be any rain around with barely any clouds! There should be abundant sunshine as temperatures gradually warm back up. Thursday will top out in the upper 70s, while Friday reaches the lower to mid 80s. It will be great weather to end the week.
This weekend will also be great. It may be about perfect, honestly! I have only a 10% chance of rain Saturday, and no chance Sunday! There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will be warm though. It should warm up to the mid to upper 80s. Some areas may see 90 degrees in the afternoon!
Even next week on Monday and Tuesday, there is no significant rain chance. I have it only up to 20% both days. There are indications of more rain Tuesday night with an associated cold front. It is still a long way out, but we will be watching it closely. As of now, the rain looks to hold off during the day. Temperatures will also be quite warm hanging in the upper 80s.
Have a great rest of the week, and stay safe tonight!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.