Squall line of thunderstorms likely tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! We continue to track likely strong and severe thunderstorms that will be rolling through the ArkLaTex late this evening and through the overnight hours. The primary threat remains the growing potential for a damaging wind event and some large hail. Tornado potential is low, but there could be one or two spin up tornadoes with this event. The good news is once we get this cold front behind this we continue to track tranquil weather for the rest of the week and through your weekend as temperatures will be moving up as well.
So for any of our essential workers that will be heading out the door this morning, while the main line of storms won’t come until late tonight we are watching for a couple showers and storms to potentially develop out ahead of the main line of thunderstorms during the late morning and afternoon hours today. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 80s for most us across the ArkLaTex. But once we get after 8 PM tonight we will have to watch for a strong line of thunderstorms to begin to rapidly push through the viewing area. Now with these types of severe weather events that involve a squall line the biggest concern tends to be damaging winds, and that will be the case here. Across northern parts of the region we could see winds in excess of 80 MPH. The storms should clear out of the viewing area by 3 AM Wednesday morning.
Behind the line of thunderstorms our weather will be looking up across the viewing area for the rest of the week. Sunshine should return later Wednesday afternoon and will stick around into the weekend. Temperatures will cool off behind the front tomorrow, but then will slowly start to rebound as we go through the rest of the week. By Friday our temperatures should be back into the low to mid 80s.
As we go through the weekend the calm weather will continue for the viewing area. Expect partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will now be starting to get on the toasty side as high temperatures move into the mid to upper 80s.
So while we do have to deal with another round of severe weather later today know that more tranquil weather is on the way for the ArkLaTex! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.