Squall line of thunderstorms likely tonight

So for any of our essential workers that will be heading out the door this morning, while the main line of storms won’t come until late tonight we are watching for a couple showers and storms to potentially develop out ahead of the main line of thunderstorms during the late morning and afternoon hours today. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 80s for most us across the ArkLaTex. But once we get after 8 PM tonight we will have to watch for a strong line of thunderstorms to begin to rapidly push through the viewing area. Now with these types of severe weather events that involve a squall line the biggest concern tends to be damaging winds, and that will be the case here. Across northern parts of the region we could see winds in excess of 80 MPH. The storms should clear out of the viewing area by 3 AM Wednesday morning.