SPD identifies officer who shot man in arm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Police Department has released the name of the officer who shot a man during a domestic situation.
Sparkle Tims, who has been with the department since 2018, now is on paid leave while the shooting is being investigated, authorities report.
The confrontation happened at 3:50 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue in Shreveport, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police responding to a report of gunfire reportedly found 49-year-old Hayward Smith, of Shreveport, pointing a loaded revolver at his girlfriend.
The girlfriend and the responding officer both told investigators that Smith pulled the trigger on the gun and “it clicked,” the affidavit states.
"The officer then shot Smith in an arm and disarmed him."
The revolver still had four live rounds when it was recovered.
Smith immediately was arrested then was booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 7:09 p.m. Saturday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, booking records show.
He remained in custody there Monday.
