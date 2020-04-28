Shooting leaves man fighting for his life

By Curtis Heyen | April 28, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 10:43 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police confirm they are investigating a shooting.

A man has been rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in life-threatening condition.

First responders were summoned to Fairfield Avenue at East 72nd Street at 8:02 p.m, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The man was found at that location with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Police believe there was a dispute between the man and another person prior to the gunfire.

Investigators have not yet identified a possible suspect.

Police did recover some type of garden tool at the scene that might have been used as a weapon, Hines said.

At least nine evidence markers can be seen.

Ten police units remain on the scene.

Further details are not yet available.

