Shelbyville, LaPoyner to be honored after basketball state tournament canceld

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Shelbyville Dragons and LaPoyner Flyers both received welcomed news Tuesday in regards to the canceled UIL basketball state tournament.
According to Shelbyville boys basketball coach David Schmitt, all teams that had not lost yet at state prior to the suspension of play will be given a special honor. Schmitt said he was told by the UIL through an email Tuesday afternoon that his players would be receiving gold medals and would receive a special championship trophy.
“I do not have the details on how or when but the UIL also wants to do a zoom meeting where we have a special presentation to the schools and kids,” Schmitt said.
Shelbyville, the defending 2A state champions, were in San Antonio on March 12 preparing for their March 13 semifinal against Gruver when the UIL suspended play due to concerns over COVID-19. LaPoyner had just beat Nazareth in the 1A semifinals, earning a spot in the championship game on March 14. On April 17 the UIL officially canceled the tournament.
“It gives them some closure,” Schmitt said. “Not knowing has been the hardest thing. They won their last game. They beat Grapeland in a comeback win so they finished their career on a win. It is not the way we wanted it but they have a lot to be proud about. It will be remembered. Twenty to thirty years from now it will be remembered because we had four state champions because of this. That will be alright and something to be proud to be a part of.”
