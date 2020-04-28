‘I don’t know what we would do without you’ Bossier educator honored with surprise celebration

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday, April 28th’s forecast delivered dark skies, rain and thunder.
But, if you were on Bitter Pecan Drive at 9 a.m. — a little wet weather was not stopping a very necessary — and much needed — parade.
Ruth Hill, an English as a second language teacher at Princeton Elementary School, was named Bossier Schools’ Gold Star Educator of the Month.
If you’ve ever spent any amount of time with Ruth, this special recognition comes as no surprise.
“I hope we all work towards becoming more like Ruth,” said Sonja Bailes, Bossier Schools’ public relations liaison.
During a routine morning Zoom meeting with fellow educators, Bailes jumped on to make the surprise announcement for Hill.
“Thank you, thank you,” Hill said, as her colleagues cheered from their living rooms. “I am so surprised.”
But, the celebration didn’t end there.
The real ceremony began at her driveway with a parade of fellow teachers, parents and students passing by her home, honking horns, waving and offering words of thanks from their cars.
“Ruth is a fantastic teacher because she is passionate for her children and making sure they can learn,” said Jamie East, Princeton Elementary’s assistant principal. “Over the quarantine, she has delivered gift cards, Easter baskets, books and all kinds of stuff to these kids because she loves them truly and deeply with all her heart.”
One of the most sentimental moments of the parade came when a child, with a flower in their hand, passed it off to Hill in a pure display of affection.
Hill wiped tears away from her face, as the rain continued to fall.
“These kids mean so much to me, I look at them and see so much potential and sometimes they have a lot stacked against them,” she added. “I would give them the biggest air hug I possibly could and tell them everything is going to be okay.”
Hill also created an Amazon wish list for her students, which, to her astonishment, was totally fulfilled by Bossier Federal Credit Union.
“Ruth, we love you so much, I just want to cry thinking about how much we love you,” East said. “I don’t know what we would do without you.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.