Harrison County deputies find accused shooter of 2 hiding under bed

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man they said the found hiding under a bed after he shot two relatives.
Carl Dwain Dunn, 53, of Karnack, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
According to the sheriff’s office, dispatch received a 911 call at 11:34 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers could not get anyone on the open line to talk to them and sent deputies to Jackson Arm Road.
When a deputy arrived at the location, he knocked on the door and heard a voice coming from inside the residence saying “help”. The deputy got into the home, where he discovered two people injured by gunshot. The victims were a 79-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man. The man was alert enough to explain to the deputy that the alleged shooter was still in the residence, according to the press release.
Deputies began a search for the alleged suspect inside the home and reported finding Dunn inside the home under a bed. Dunn appeared to be intoxicated and was taken into custody by the deputies at the location, according to the press release.
Dunn is the son of one victim and the nephew of the other.
Both victims were taken by helicopter to a Shreveport hospital.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.