First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

That will change late this evening as a powerful cold front will move into the ArkLaTex after 9 PM. For many of us in the viewing this line of storms will not reach you until after you have gone to sleep. Nonetheless there is the potential for strong and damaging winds, especially along the I-30 corridor. This is where we are also most likely to see any spin up tornadoes, but the overall potential for tornadoes remains low for the ArkLaTex. Some of the winds could potentially exceed 70 or 80 MPH in the strongest storms. We could also see hail up to golf ball size with the strongest storms.