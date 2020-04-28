First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Due to the potential for severe weather across the ArkLaTex this evening, we have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. We are already seeing scattered strong and severe weather across the ArkLaTex this morning, but that is just a precursor to what we will see this evening and during the overnight hours. The biggest concern continues to be for the potential of damaging winds across the viewing area.
As we go throughout the rest of the daytime hours today expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex. Some of you could see some locally heavy rain and small hail, but the overall daytime severe weather threat remains low.
That will change late this evening as a powerful cold front will move into the ArkLaTex after 9 PM. For many of us in the viewing this line of storms will not reach you until after you have gone to sleep. Nonetheless there is the potential for strong and damaging winds, especially along the I-30 corridor. This is where we are also most likely to see any spin up tornadoes, but the overall potential for tornadoes remains low for the ArkLaTex. Some of the winds could potentially exceed 70 or 80 MPH in the strongest storms. We could also see hail up to golf ball size with the strongest storms.
For Shreveport-Bossier City and the I-20 corridor don’t expect the severe weather to move through until potentially after midnight. Further south towards Natchitoches these storms might impact you until after 2 AM in the morning.
Due to the expected timing to this line of storms it will be important that you can receive alerts even after you have gone to bed. Make sure your phone is already charged before the storms hit just in case you lose power. Also know where you can go in your home if you are hit by damaging winds or a tornado.
