COVID-19 testing at Oak Park Elementary on April 28

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, April 28, mobile rapid testing will be available at Oak Park Elementary School on 4331 Henry Street in Shreveport.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. tests will be administered.
Those wanting to be tested must call (318)-227-3354 as soon as possible. Individuals will be pre-screened by phone for COVID-19 related symptoms and then registered for on-site drive thru testing if they meet testing criteria.
Those wanting to be tested will need a physician order either from their personal physician or from a physician assigned at David Raines which requires registration and signed consent and testing waiver.
There is no out of pocket costs for tests, but insurance will be billed if applicable.
The test will be processed at LSU Health Shreveport’s Emerging Viral Threat (EVT) Lab, and then results will be sent to each individual’s physician who will then relay results.
Here’s a complete list of the mobile testing locations that will be taking place throughout Caddo Parish this week:
- Mooretown (4331 Henry St., Shreveport, LA 71109) Tuesday, April 28, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- North Caddo Parish (12763 Lay St., Gilliam, LA 71029) Friday, May 1, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Cedar Grove & Sunset Acres (7340 Wyngate Blvd., Shreveport, LA 71106) Saturday, May 2, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- MLK (1625 David Raines Road, Shreveport, LA 71107) Saturday, May 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Early in April, the Caddo Parish Commission partnered with LSU Health Shreveport to provide rapid mobile testing to underserved and rural areas in Caddo Parish.
On Saturday, April 25, crews provided the first round of testing outside of the David Raines Community Health Center in Shreveport.
A total of 140 tests were completed that day.
More expanded testing throughout North Louisiana will also be available thanks to a $125,000 donation by Inferno Manufacturing Corporation.
