BCPD searching for missing woman listed in NCIC

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Lakeesha Necole Ester?
According to the Bossier City Police Department, several people said that Ester, 37, got into a white panel van with a man and left the 750 block of Diamond Jacks Boulevard on Monday, April 27.
Police do not know at this time if Ester left willing with the man, due to the circumstances around the 911 call and following investigation.
Ester is listed in the National Crime Information Center database as a missing and endangered person.
Ester is described as being 5′5″ and weighing approximately 200 pounds.
Anyone with any information regarding Ester’s appearance is urged to call Bossier Police at (318) 741-8611.
