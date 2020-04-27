WATCH LIVE at 4 p.m.: Louisiana governor to hold COVID-19 briefing

Gov. John Bel Edwards expected to make an important announcement about his stay-at-home order

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a briefing at 4 p.m. Monday, April 27, about the coronavirus outbreak in his state. He is expected to make an important announcement about his stay-at-home order. (Source: LPB)
By Curtis Heyen and Alex Onken | April 27, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 3:40 PM

(KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards today will give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana.

He is expected to make an important announcement about his stay-at-home order, in particular, during the news conference that will begin at 4 p.m.

As of noon, the state health department was reporting that 27,068 people in Louisiana have or have had COVID-19.

Of the 1,683 people in the hospital with the coronavirus, 262 are on ventilators.

The virus has claimed 1,697 lives in Louisiana.

The latest data available — updated April 20 — further show that blacks account for 56.25% and whites account for 34.34% of those who have died.

And of those who had underlying conditions, hypertension — at 56.15% — was most common among those who have died.

Other contributing factors have included:

  • Diabetes 34.73%
  • Chronic kidney disease 20.11%
  • Obesity 19.72%
  • Cardiac disease 18.56%
  • Pulmonary disease 11.76%
  • Congestive heart failure 10.36%

Watch the live news conference here:

