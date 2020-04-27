WATCH LIVE at 4 p.m.: Louisiana governor to hold COVID-19 briefing

(KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards today will give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana.
He is expected to make an important announcement about his stay-at-home order, in particular, during the news conference that will begin at 4 p.m.
As of noon, the state health department was reporting that 27,068 people in Louisiana have or have had COVID-19.
Of the 1,683 people in the hospital with the coronavirus, 262 are on ventilators.
The virus has claimed 1,697 lives in Louisiana.
The latest data available — updated April 20 — further show that blacks account for 56.25% and whites account for 34.34% of those who have died.
And of those who had underlying conditions, hypertension — at 56.15% — was most common among those who have died.
Other contributing factors have included:
- Diabetes 34.73%
- Chronic kidney disease 20.11%
- Obesity 19.72%
- Cardiac disease 18.56%
- Pulmonary disease 11.76%
- Congestive heart failure 10.36%
