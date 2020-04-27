Tracking more severe weather on Tuesday

(KSLA) - A long line of showers and storms will be moving through Tuesday evening and overnight. Severe weather will be possible as storms roll through. Hail and damaging winds are the greatest threats.
This evening will have increasing clouds. There will not be any rain though. So, it should still be a nice evening. Temperatures will be a little warm. They will cool down to the mid 60s after sunset.
Overnight, there might be a quick passing shower. Most of us will stay nice and dry. I have a 20% chance of rain for tonight. Some of the rain may hang around for the morning after sunrise Tuesday. Temperatures will cool to the lower 60s.
Tuesday will be a wet and dreary day. There will be some light rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy through the afternoon. So far, it should not be too bad of a day. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 80s. But then by the evening, things start to get worse.
Tuesday evening will have a line of showers and storms move in from the north. Most of the rain will take place after sunset. As the line of storms approach, hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours are all possible. A tornado or two is also possible, but not likely.
The severe threat should come to an end around 2 or 3 in the morning on Wednesday. After that, the rain will continue to move away and the sunshine will be back on Wednesday.
For the rest of the week, the weather should be dry! There should not be any major rain, so only 10% at best on a couple days. Even by this weekend, it will be nice and dry. With that said, it will be warm. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. Some areas might get up to 90 degrees!
Have a great week!
