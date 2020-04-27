Woman fatally shot her estranged husband, police say

By KSLA Staff | April 27, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 10:07 PM

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — One person is dead and another is hurting after a shooting in Texarkana, Ark.

Children were inside the residence when it happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday at Park Ridge Apartments on Price Lane, authorities say.

A woman fatally shot her estranged husband when he tried to break into the apartment, police say.

The man had been banned from coming there.

Another man who was assaulted during the encounter has been taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities say he is expected to be OK.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

