Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport moving patients to St. Mary Medical Center Apr. 27

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is working to create more space for those battling the coronavirus.
On Monday, Apr. 27, 45 patients from the hospital on Kings Highway will be moved to St. Mary Medical Center on Margaret Place. Those patients will be coming from the hospital’s Women’s and Children’s inpatient services.
St. Mary Medical Center will now be able to accommodate inpatient pediatric, labor and delivery, Neonatal ICU and Pediatric ICU patients.
Women planning to deliver at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will now go to St. Mary Medical Center when they go into labor. This move will allow the hospital system to add 100 more beds that’s part of their ICU expansion.
The ICU expansion project follows guidance of state public officials to improve surge capacity for COVID-19 patients.
Balentine Ambulance, the Shreveport Police Department, Louisiana State Police and the Shreveport Fire Department will help with the move.
