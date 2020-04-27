Man shot after he allegedly tried to shoot his girlfriend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man was shot after he allegedly tried to shoot his live-in girlfriend, authorities report.
The confrontation happened at 3:50 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue in Shreveport, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police responding to a report of gunfire reportedly found Smith pointing a loaded revolver at his girlfriend.
The girlfriend and the responding officer both told investigators that Smith pulled the trigger on the gun and “it clicked,” the affidavit states.
"The officer then shot Smith in an arm and disarmed him."
The revolver still had four live rounds when it was recovered.
Smith immediately was booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 7:09 p.m. Saturday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, booking records show.
He remained in custody there Sunday.
