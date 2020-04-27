First Alert: Severe storms expected Tuesday evening

The threat of severe weather is back on Tuesday. A line of storms is expected to form ahead of a cold front and push across the ArkLaTex Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. Isolated storms may also from during the afternoon hours well ahead of the evening line of storms. These storms could also pose a severe weather risk.
The latest severe weather outlook has placed a large part of the ArkLaTex in an ‘Enhanced’ risk of severe weather or '3′ on a scale of 1 to 5.
Damaging straight-line wind gusts look like the primary threat with the evening storms. Large hail is also possible. Right now the tornado risk looks low.
Futuretrack shows some storms popping during the mid to late afternoon hours. Our main line of storms that will move through overnight is starting to take shape in Oklahoma.
By early evening a well organized line of storms will begin moving into the northern ArkLaTex.
A line of strong to severe storms will be cross the area during the late evening hours.
Storms will finally exit the area after midnight.
