First Alert: Severe storms expected Tuesday evening
Futuretrack at 11pm Tuesday (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | April 27, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 3:49 PM

The threat of severe weather is back on Tuesday. A line of storms is expected to form ahead of a cold front and push across the ArkLaTex Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. Isolated storms may also from during the afternoon hours well ahead of the evening line of storms. These storms could also pose a severe weather risk.

The latest severe weather outlook has placed a large part of the ArkLaTex in an ‘Enhanced’ risk of severe weather or '3′ on a scale of 1 to 5.

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday
Severe weather outlook for Tuesday (Source: KSLA)

Damaging straight-line wind gusts look like the primary threat with the evening storms. Large hail is also possible. Right now the tornado risk looks low.

Severe weather threats from storms Tuesday
Severe weather threats from storms Tuesday (Source: KSLA)

Futuretrack shows some storms popping during the mid to late afternoon hours. Our main line of storms that will move through overnight is starting to take shape in Oklahoma.

Futuretrack at 5pm Tuesday
Futuretrack at 5pm Tuesday (Source: KSLA)

By early evening a well organized line of storms will begin moving into the northern ArkLaTex.

Futuretrack at 8pm Tuesday
Futuretrack at 8pm Tuesday (Source: KSLA)

A line of strong to severe storms will be cross the area during the late evening hours.

Futuretrack at 11pm Tuesday
Futuretrack at 11pm Tuesday (Source: KSLA)

Storms will finally exit the area after midnight.

Futuretrack at 2am Wednesday
Futuretrack at 2am Wednesday (Source: KSLA)

The KSLA First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor tomorrow’s severe weather threat and track the storms once they arrive. Here’s how you can keep up with the latest forecast:

