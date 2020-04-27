Christus Shreveport-Bossier to resume some surgeries

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — That long, slow march back to some semblance of normalcy can now be seen at Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System.
That’s because some surgeries and procedures are resuming this week after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s all part of the plan Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spelled out exactly one week earlier.
The first surgeries and procedures to be considered will be those that already had been postponed for 30 days. They will be reassessed.
And state health officials are expected to monitor this surgical re-start closely, with the first cases treating an emergency medical condition and for time-sensitive conditions.
The announcement came during a video conference call Monday morning with Christus leaders.
They emphasized two key factors, the first of which is having at least five days’ worth of personal protective equipment for medical staffers.
Chief Nursing Officer Katy Wilkins then spelled out the second factor.
"We also screen everyone who comes into our building so our patients and families that come in for surgery, our associates every day that come in, everyone is asked standard questions."
A peer review board will oversee the procedures and surgeries to ensure they fall in line with the governor’s recent order.
The question then becomes whether the public is ready to go back to hospitals and other medical facilities with the pandemic still ongoing.
Local resident Katherine Graham explained what this all means to her.
“It just depends on your surgery. If it’s important for you to go, just pray about it and go on and do whatcha gonna do. God always first; He’s in control of everything.”
The primary focus of Monday’s announcement was safety, explained CEO and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steen Trawick.
“It’s safe to have surgeries. And it’s safe to come to our emergency department. And we want to make sure that the general public understands that as well as our patients because that’s an important part of receiving care.”
As for anyone concerned about possible exposure to COVID-positive patients, Christus officials said patients who have the virus have been isolated in their own wing.
