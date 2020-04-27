Another round of severe weather possible Tuesday night

Tuesday will bring back more unsettled weather to the ArkLaTex. But much like what we saw on Friday we should be able to stay dry during the daytime hours. We should see a lot more in the way of cloud cover and that might keep temperatures a degree or two cooler compared to today. But during the evening hours a front will push through the ArkLaTex, and along this front we are tracking a line of thunderstorms that bring with it some severe weather. Biggest threats will be for damaging winds and hail, and the timing of these storms won’t be until after 6 PM with some parts of the region not seeing this storms until after midnight.