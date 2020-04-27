Another round of severe weather possible Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you enjoyed the fantastic weather that we saw over the weekend! As we turn the page to a new week, we are tracking once again more chances for severe weather across the ArkLaTex. This time it will be late Tuesday evening that we are watching for a line of thunderstorms that will be blowing through the region bringing with it the potential for damaging winds, hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado. Behind the front though, you can expect a tranquil rest of the week as temperatures will be slowly warming up.
So for all the essential workers this morning that are heading out the door this morning we should see some nice weather once again today. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day along with high temperatures right around the 80 degree mark. On top of the sunny skies humidity will continue to remain in check, so if you want to get that workout in you should be in good shape.
Tuesday will bring back more unsettled weather to the ArkLaTex. But much like what we saw on Friday we should be able to stay dry during the daytime hours. We should see a lot more in the way of cloud cover and that might keep temperatures a degree or two cooler compared to today. But during the evening hours a front will push through the ArkLaTex, and along this front we are tracking a line of thunderstorms that bring with it some severe weather. Biggest threats will be for damaging winds and hail, and the timing of these storms won’t be until after 6 PM with some parts of the region not seeing this storms until after midnight.
Once the front blows through the rest of the week is looking quiet and nice. Expect ample sunshine to start moving in during the late afternoon on Wednesday and for that to stick around through the weekend. Temperatures will be comfortable for the rest of the week as well, but we will start to heat up once we get to the weekend.
So while we do have another potential round of severe weather on the way, overall this week is shaping up to be pleasant! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
