Protesters in La. put pressure on governor to end coronavirus restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Protesters marched from the Louisiana Capitol to the Governor’s Mansion demanding Governor John Bel Edwards reopen the state’s economy.
"We're ready to open up the state to get back to work," said Kathryn Goppelt.
Goppelt says many of her family and friends have lost their jobs and businesses.
“It’s going to take us six months to a year. Some people will never come back. They don’t have the ability financially to come back,” said Goppelt.
Many of the protesters mentioned they are aware of the health risks that could come with reopening the economy too soon, but they say the financial risk with not opening is far greater.
“There are risks in this life, and we’ve got to determine whats our risk,” said Danny McCormick, District-1 State Representative.
McCormick, who is also a small business owner joined protesters. He says he fears businesses may never fully recover.
“[COVID-19 is] something they need to take very seriously, but we can’t destroy the greatest nation on earth out of fear,” said McCormick.
The protestors said they will continue to fight for their right to get back to work.
“We’re going to come back, we’re going to be stronger, but it’s going to take time,” said Goppelt.
The Governor’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to end April 30.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.