Louisiana woman faces charges after standoff with police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport woman is accused of threatening her neighbors with a gun then setting her own house on fire.
Kelly Beal is charged with one count each of simple arson, aggravated assault with a firearm and battery on a police officer.
The 41-year-old remains in the Shreveport City Jail, where she was booked at 11 p.m. Saturday after being arrested at 8:28 p.m. the same night.
No bond amount has been set.
Beal’s arrest came after a standoff Saturday night in the city’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.
Police were summoned to the 2700 block of Waggoner Avenue just after 6 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, a woman who allegedly had threatened her neighbors with a gun ran into her house and refused to leave.
At some point, she allegedly set fire to the dwelling. Then officers forced their way inside and apprehended her.
Authorities said she was to be taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
