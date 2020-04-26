IRS issues a special alert for VA, SSI recipients who don’t file a tax return and have dependents

SSI and VA recipients who receive Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments should receive their automatic payments by mid-May. If they have children and aren’t required to file a tax return, both groups are urged to use the Non-Filers tool as soon as possible before the May 5 deadline. Once the deadline passes and processing begins on the $1,200 payment, they will not be eligible to use the Non-Filers tool to add eligible children. Their payment will be $1,200 and, by law, the additional $500 per eligible child amount would be paid in association with a return filing for tax year 2020.