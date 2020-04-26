Central Heights senior gets creative during social distancing

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Central Heights senior volleyball standout Chloe Cook is getting creative while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cook was excited to be finishing out her senior year before playing volleyball this summer with a travel team. She is heading off to Campbell University in the fall to play Division I college volleyball. A week ago, her senior year was cut short and she recently learned the summer trip with her travel team is also canceled. Cook is trying to stay positive.
“I have taken this moment with grace,” Cook said. “This is the last time I will be with my mom and dad every day before I go to college. I can still do all these different workouts at home. I can run. I can lift weights. It is not the end of the world. We are going to get over this and normal life will resume.”
In the time at home, Cook has worked on keeping her gamer sharp. While she does not have a team or real court to practice on, she has set up a net and worked everyday. He father helped her build a board that is angled and will allow the ball to bounce back to her. She is working on setting up some kind of setup that would simulate opposing players trying to block her.
“It is really great for ball control and getting out there and playing a game by myself," Cook said. “It’s just not getting a court or getting a team and getting experience. I am still hitting and getting reps which will be huge. I am not getting behind.”
Her first video she shared on TikTok was shared by one of her coaches as well and that video has been viewed over 1 million times and other players around the country have posted their own setups of playing at home.
“It is super cool,” Cook said. “I love it that everyone is still getting their hands on a ball and play at home.”
