Two severe weather days in one week; a look at the damage in ETX & NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Severe weather blew through East Texas, south Oklahoma, and portions of Northwest Louisiana on Friday evening leaving many residents without power and homes damaged.
After storms passed reports show East Texas was the hardest hit area leaving over 7,000 customers without power on Friday, April 24.
Bossier Parish had 3,482 customers without power according to the map. In Caddo Parish, 644 customers were without power.
In DeSoto Parish, 63 customers were without power. Webster Parish reported 91 customers without power.
KSLA’s photographer, Bubba Kneipp, covered severe hail and thunderstorms in East Texas in the KSLA Storm Tracker. In the footage, you can see powerful wind gusts, hail, and flashes of lightning.
Viewers also sent in pictures of damage from Bossier, Caddo Parish, and Cass County.
As of 11:45 Saturday, April 25 most power has been restored in East Texas, however, many are still without in Caddo, Bossier, Desoto, and Red River Parish.
- Caddo Parish: 591
- Bossier Parish: 2,067
- Desoto Parish: 110
- Red River Parish: 1,421
- Webster Parish: 97
In East Texas, Morris County has 734 customers without power and 858 customers in Cass County according to the outage map.
SWEPCO employees are assessing damage and working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power after Friday night’s severe storms downed poles, wires, and trees.
