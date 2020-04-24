Sunny and dry weekend, storms return Tuesday

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! After a busy night, the storms have cleared and we’re in for a beautiful weekend with 70s and sunshine. The first day of the work week looks fairly good as well. Unfortunately, storms return on Tuesday bringing our next chance for severe weather.
Today: This morning, temperatures are in the mid 50s to low 60s. By the afternoon, highs will warm into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Because of yesterday’s cold front, winds are out of the northwest at 10-15mph bringing cooler and drier air, perfect for the weekend! Temperatures will stay warm throughout the evening in the low to mid 70s and then upper 60s late tonight. Overnight, we’ll experience a nice cool down under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall to the low and mid 50s.
Sunday: Sunday’s not looking much different from Saturday, just a little warmer. Sunday morning temperatures are in the mid 50s, so you may want to open a window as you get ready for work or virtual church services. Also, if you’re tending to your plants, we’ve received plenty of water, but we’ll keep plenty of sunshine for them during the day. By the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 70s to 80 degrees, but right around average for this time of year. Winds are still out of north at 5mph.
Monday: Expect Monday to feel slightly more humid as south winds return for the day with gusts 5-10mph. This will feel nice along with our afternoon highs in the low 80s. Monday is also looking mostly sunny as we start the work week! Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s. With our next weather maker approaching Tuesday, clouds will build in Monday night.
Tuesday: As an active April continues, an upper level system will work its way into the ArkLaTex bringing rain and storms for Tuesday. As of now, the entire region is under a “Slight” risk (2/5) for severe weather. Timing starts during the evening hours and may continue overnight with likely all modes of severe weather possible. We’re still days out so timing and impacts are not completely nailed down, but we’ll continue watching it and updating as we closer.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.