Sunny and dry weekend, storms return Tuesday

Sunday: Sunday’s not looking much different from Saturday, just a little warmer. Sunday morning temperatures are in the mid 50s, so you may want to open a window as you get ready for work or virtual church services. Also, if you’re tending to your plants, we’ve received plenty of water, but we’ll keep plenty of sunshine for them during the day. By the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 70s to 80 degrees, but right around average for this time of year. Winds are still out of north at 5mph.