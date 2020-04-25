Officers remain on scene of standoff in Sunset Acres

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to end a standoff on Saturday night in Sunset acres.
Officers were called just after 6 p.m. to the 2700 block of Waggoner Avenue.
According to Shreveport Police Spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, police were contacted when a woman threatened her neighbors with a gun.
Upon officer’s arrival at the scene, the woman ran into her home and refuses to leave.
Officers are working to safely end this situation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
