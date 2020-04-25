Man hospitalized following officer involved shooting

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Southern Avenue regarding a shots fired call, according to police. (Source: Dominique O'Neill)
By Alex Onken | April 25, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 6:08 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after police say he shot at an officer on Saturday afternoon.

Officers got the call just before 4 p.m. to the 4500 block of Southern Avenue regarding multiple calls regarding shots fired at a home in the area.

As police arrived on the scene, a man shot at a police officer, according to Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite.

The officer then returned fire, striking him in the arm.

Cpl. Willhite said the man was sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The officer was not injured.

No word on charges yet. The man faces possibly a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, according to Cpl. Willhite.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

