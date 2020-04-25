Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Group casts doubt on Arkansas supplies as virus tests spike
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A hospital advocacy group has cast doubt on the availability of coronavirus testing supplies in Arkansas even as state officials announced a near tripling of tests completed in one day. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said more than 2,800 coronavirus tests were completed a day earlier, when the state launched a two-day surge of tests. The Arkansas Hospital Association says it wasn't consulted about the surge plan before it was announced and that many of its members “continue to have issues around ongoing scarcity of test kits and other supplies.”
ARKANSAS LEGISLATURE
Shepherd wins another term as Arkansas House speaker
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Speaker Matthew Shepherd has won another term leading the Arkansas House of Representatives. Shepherd was elected to a second term as speaker Friday as lawmakers met to formally adjourn this year's session. The Republican lawmaker from El Dorado ran unopposed and was elected by a voice vote. Shepherd was first elected speaker in 2018 and has served in the House since 2011. The majority-Republican House re-elected him after the Legislature formally adjourned this year's session. The House met in a 5,600-seat basketball arena instead of the Capitol due to concerns about the coronavirus.
ARKANSAS-INMATE ESCAPE
Inmate who escaped Arkansas jail brought back into custody
DES ARC, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who escaped late Thursday from an eastern Arkansas jail has been recaptured. Earl Eugene Parks escaped late Thursday from the Prairie County jail, but was brought back into custody Friday morning. The Prairie County Sheriff’s Department says “two armed citizens” helped with his capture but they did not elaborate how. Parks was arrested in January on suspicion of capital murder, tampering with evidence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Jonesboro TV station KAIT reports he was accused in the death of Christy Rooks of Wynne.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CASINOS
Arkansas to reopen casinos when coronavirus spread declines
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas governor has decided that casinos would reopen only when state health officials are certain the spread of the new coronavirus is decreasing and that casinos implement changes to protect customers and staff's health. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Friday that Department of Health Secretary Nate Smith said he has concerns about casinos in particular because they're "high risk" for spreading the virus.
LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Little Rock official alleges retaliation over testimony
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock police official has filed a lawsuit claiming that his police chief has been retaliating against him in response to his testimony in an officer-involved shooting last year. Hayward Finks, an assistant police chief at the Little Rock Police Department, has accused Chief Keith Humphrey of being involved in a “campaign of retaliation” against him. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Thursday that Finks alleges that the retaliation stems from him testifying that Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. rushed an internal investigation into a fatal shooting by a white officer who killed a black man suspected of stealing a car.
ARKANSAS REDISTRICTING
Arkansas redistricting group seeks easing of petition rules
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A group trying to get a redistricting proposal on Arkansas’ ballot has filed a lawsuit seeking more time to submit its petitions. Arkansas Voters First filed a federal lawsuit that also seeks a waiver of the state’s requirement that signatures be witnessed in person and to allow signatures be submitted electronically. The group says the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible to collect the signatures needed. The initiative campaign was launched less than a week before Arkansas announced its first coronavirus case. The group says it’s effectively halted canvassing efforts because of restrictions imposed due to the virus.