Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Cowboys have turned the focus to their bigger needs on defense on the second day of the NFL draft. Dallas took former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall pick in the second round and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore of Oklahoma with the 82nd overall choice in the third round. The Cowboys pivoted away from defense in the first round when Sooners receiver CeeDee Lamb was unexpectedly available with the 17th overall pick. Diggs is the younger brother of Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs. Dallas has four picks on the final day.
UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Texans have selected TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the 40th overall pick in the NFL draft. Blacklock was the Texans’ first pick in this year’s draft after they traded their first round slot to Miami as part of the trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills. The Texans stayed with defense in the third round, selecting Florida linebacker Jonathan Greenard with the 90th pick.
UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Texans have signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $66 million contract extension. He had one year left on his current deal that will pay him more than $10 million this season. Tunsil is 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds. The Texans acquired Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills in a trade with Miami in August.
DALLAS (AP) — Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday. He was 31. The Cowboys confirmed the older Prescott’s death in a brief statement. There was no information on how or where Jace Prescott died. The older Prescott was an offensive lineman a decade ago at Northwestern State in the brothers' home state of Louisiana. Jace Prescott played three seasons at Northwestern State, starting all 11 games in his final season in 2010.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have added another blocker for new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa by drafting Louisiana-Lafayette offensive lineman Robert Hunt in the second round. The 6-foot-5, 323-pound Hunt can play tackle or guard. He was a four-year starter for the Ragin’ Cajuns. On Thursday the Dolphins selected three players in the first round for the first time in their 55 drafts. The haul was led by top pick Tagovailoa of Alabama, fulfilling Miami’s goal of landing a potential franchise quarterback. The Dolphins also selected Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and Texas safety Brandon Jones on Friday.
UNDATED (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have used their third-round pick to add a protector for young franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals took offensive tackle Josh Jones with the No. 72 overall pick and he’ll likely have the opportunity to earn immediate playing time at right tackle next season. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Jones played at the University of Houston and many draft projections had him being picked sooner. Arizona didn’t have a second-round pick after trading it as part of the deal that brought receiver Deandre Hopkins to the Cardinals.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens sought to enhance an already strong running game by selecting Ohio State standout J.K. Dobbins with the 55th overall pick in the NFL draft. Dobbins ran for a school-record 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns with the Buckeyes last season. After trading the 60th overall pick to New England, Baltimore took Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike at No. 71, used the 92nd selection to secure wide receiver Devin Duvernay of Texas, drafted Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison with the 98th overall pick and concluded the third round by taking Tyre Phillips from Mississippi State.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas landed top basketball recruit Greg Brown III on Friday when he decided to attend the college where his father played football instead of following other elite players to the NBA's developmental G League. The 6-foot-9 forward from Austin is expected to play just one year in college before turning pro. He had long listed Texas among his top college choices. The G League emerged as a possibility after it recently signed elite recruits Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd. Brown averaged 26 points and 13 rebounds as a high school senior. He was the Gatorade Texas player of the year.