Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles selected Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the NFL draft and hybrid safety-linebacker Davion Taylor from Colorado in the third round. After taking TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the first round, the Eagles made a stunning move to get Hurts at No. 53. Carson Wentz, who signed a $137 million contract extension last season, is Philadelphia’s starter and there’s no quarterback controversy. Hurts transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma and became a Heisman Trophy finalist last year when he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns.
UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have added another receiver in the first round of the NFL draft. Dallas took former Oklahoma standout CeeDee Lamb 17th overall. The choice came not long after the Cowboys gave Amari Cooper a $100 million, five-year contract. Dallas passed on defensive needs, but Lamb was still there after being projected to go higher. Lamb's breakaway threat gives quarterback Dak Prescott another weapon as Dallas continues to work on a long-term contract for its star quarterback. The Cowboys have the 51st overall pick in the second round and the 82nd overall choice in the third round.
UNDATED (AP) — The Cowboys have turned the focus to their bigger needs on defense on the second day of the NFL draft. Dallas took former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall pick in the second round and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore of Oklahoma with the 82nd overall choice in the third round. The Cowboys pivoted away from defense in the first round when Sooners receiver CeeDee Lamb was unexpectedly available with the 17th overall pick. Diggs is the younger brother of Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs. Dallas has four picks on the final day.