Strong and severe storms expected this evening

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for today in light of the potential for severe storms. This evening will have a line of showers and storms push their way through. There is a good chance for some severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk for almost all of the ArkLaTex. Damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest threats. If we do see any hail, it will likely be significantly large. There will also likely be a tornado watch that get issued.