Strong and severe storms expected this evening

(KSLA) - Another round of severe storms is expected this evening. There will be a threat for damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Most of the rain will be around sunset, but will last through about midnight tonight.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for today in light of the potential for severe storms. This evening will have a line of showers and storms push their way through. There is a good chance for some severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk for almost all of the ArkLaTex. Damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest threats. If we do see any hail, it will likely be significantly large. There will also likely be a tornado watch that get issued.
Tonight, the storms will wind down. If you are staying out late tonight, you may need your umbrella. There may be some rain early on, but those rain chances will be decreasing quickly. So by Saturday morning, it will be nice and dry with a few passing clouds around. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 50s.
The rain will begin to ramp up in the late afternoon before sunset. Storms will move in closer to 6 or 7 this evening. The worst of the weather will likely be just after the sun goes down. The rain will last through the evening and will come to an end by around midnight if not shortly before.
This upcoming weekend is looking nice! Rain chances have gone down to 0% for Saturday and Sunday! So, we may finally have some dry weather on a weekend! Temperatures will be a little cooler and will top out in the mid to upper 70s. This is thanks to the cold front from tonight. It will finally be a nice weekend when the weather will not get in the way of any plans.
Monday will start off next week on a dry note. There will not be any rain, so it should be a good day. There will be a few clouds though mixing in with some sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.
Tuesday next week will go back to having some rain around. I have the rain chance up to 40%. This could very well increase as we get closer. Early indications show that severe weather will be possible with this system. As a cold front moves through, there will be enough ingredients to cause some strong to severe storms. We are your First Alert, so keep tuning back in for more updates.
Some good news is that the rain might be gone by Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will end Tuesday night setting up for Wednesday to potentially be a great day! The sunshine should return with some comfortable temperatures in the 70s. Thursday will also be nice and sunny with no chance of rain. Temperatures should warm back up to the 80s though.
